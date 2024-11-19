‘Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble’ Adds Godzilla And… Hatsune Miku?

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is easily one of the greatest entries in the long-running franchise, and things are about to get even better. Sure, zipping through intricately designed courses as adorable monkeys is very fun. But you know what’s even better? Being able to zoom through those same courses as Hatsune Miku. Oh, and Godzilla, that’s a pretty cool addition, too.

Video via SEGA on YouTube

Two Entertainment Titans Enter the ‘Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble’-Verse

When you think about it, Godzilla and Hatsune Miku are technically entertainment juggernauts. One has captured the hearts and eyes of millions of viewers, with their particular brand of destruction and devastation. The other is Godzilla, who is pretty cool. But for real, both of these characters will be available to purchase as additional DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble on November 26, 2024.

A massive update to Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is also coming, adding plenty of additional content at no cost. This will also be available on the same day as Godzilla and Hatsune Miku, making it the best day ever for franchise fans. Additional multiplayer modes will be coming to the game, alongside additional stages for the Banana Hunt Mode. These will all be available at no extra cost, making Godzilla and Hatsune Miku the only things you’ll need to buy with cold, hard cash.

The best part of it all? Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is an excellent game. So, getting our hands on premium DLC like this is stellar. It’s a great addition to the franchise, and honestly, it’s the best since the sequel back on GameCube. Its multiplayer is fast, furious, hectic, and some of the most fun you can have on the Nintendo Switch.

Honestly? I’m all for this. I love the weird additions we’ve seen for DLC characters in this version of Super Monkey Ball. It’s like when Mario Kart started allowing other characters from different franchises to strap into the karts and take to the track. Sure, I love playing as AiAi and the crew, but sometimes? It’s nice to jump into the game as Majima from the Like A Dragon/Yakuza franchise and tear up the track.