New Super Smash Bros. and Nintendogs Games Leaked for Switch 2, Insider Claims

The same source that leaked The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is now claiming that a new Super Smash Bros. and Nintendogs games are coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Here is everything you need to know about the major Nintendo leak.

New Super Smash Bros. Switch 2 Game Reportedly in Development

Screenshot: Nintendo

Back in March, the Zelda Ocarina of Time and Star Fox Switch 2 remakes were leaked by popular insider NateTheHate. However, eagle-eyed fans recently discovered that a mysterious YouTube account called malo932 had actually leaked both games Nate’s report. Malo also leaked the two Nintendo Directs taking place on September 8 and 9 a week before they were officially announced.

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According to malo932’s latest leak, a new Super Smash Bros. game is reportedly in development for Nintendo Switch 2. Malo shared the claim in a string of comments posted on YouTube. The mysterious insider specifically claimed that Nintendo is not working on a Switch 2 edition of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and is instead focusing on an entirely new game. “No, a new Smash is in the works,” Malo said in response to a user asking about an Ultimate port.

Screenshot; YouTube Malo932

It’s unclear where malo932 gets their information. However, the YouTube commenter has seemingly leaked more than five major Nintendo titles over the last six months. What makes the account even more compelling is that some of the users information was posted before NateTheHate, who is considered one of the industry’s most reliable insiders.

New Nintendogs Switch 2 Game Also Teased

Screenshot: Nintendo

The malo932 account didn’t just leak a new Super Smash Bros. game for Switch 2, it also teased the return of Nintendogs. Yes, you read that right. According to the account, the beloved Nintendo DS pet simulation series could finally be making a comeback.

The potential leak was hidden in an August YouTube comment that initially flew under the radar. Responding to other users, Malo wrote: “Cozy weird games are strong in Nintendo, and maybe another ‘forgotten’ cozy weird Nintendo series is coming back, barking. Wink wink, woof woof.”

Screenshot; YouTube Malo932

While the insider didn’t directly name Nintendogs, the barking and “woof woof” clues make the tease seem fairly obvious. Interestingly, malo932 has also claimed that the following Nintendo games are in development:

A new 3D Mario game reportedly launching in 2027

A new Wario Land game possibly launching in 2027

A Super Metroid remake that is reportedly “close” to being finished

As always, these claims should be taken with a major grain of salt until Nintendo makes an official announcement. However, the fact that malo932 has seemingly posted accurate information in the past makes these latest Super Smash Bros. and Nintendogs rumors interesting, to say the least.