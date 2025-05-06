Super73 Knocks $300 Off the R-Series Ebikes

At what point does an electric bicycle become a facsimile of an electric motorcycle? Add enough power and enough weight, and the whole thing becomes almost unridable when the battery goes dead.

I’ve ridden a few Super73s over the years, and while I certainly wouldn’t want to pedal one up a slight hill with a dead battery again, I have a blast on them when the electric juice is flowing and the wide, knobby tires are soaking up dirt path ruts and Mad Maxian, potholed streets.

With Super73 offering $300 off its best models, its covetable R-Series is just a wee bit closer to reality.

pretty super bikes

I’ve tested the Super73 S2 SE and loved the burly power of an electric bike that was pretending to be an electric motorcycle. You can read all of my thoughts on the fun little beast.

That isn’t one of the models covered by Super73’s current $300-off deal. The bikes on sale are all of Super73’s regular-production R-Series models, which make up the highest tier of Super73’s three product families, above the S-Series I tested, itself above the Z-Series. I’m not counting the Super73-K1D, which is a $495 electric training bike for kids, but if you count it, then well, that’s definitely in the bottom price bracket in Super73’s lineup.

Three of the four R-Series models are included in the deal. These are the prices of the models after the $300 discount is applied:

The Oracle Red Bull Racing R Adventure Series is the only one not to receive the $300 off, and it sells for the standard $4,995. Super73 is making only 500 of them, each of which will be numbered, and so it stands to reason that such a limited item wouldn’t be included in the sale.