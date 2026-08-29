‘Superbad’ Had an Artist Create Nearly 1,000 Penis Drawings for One Joke

“When I was a little kid, I kinda had this problem,” Seth (Jonah Hill) starts to tell his friend, Evan (Michael Cera), in a scene from 2007’s Superbad. “For some reason, I don’t know why, I’d just kinda sit around all day and draw pictures of d—ks,” he reveals. “D—ks? Like a man di—k?” Evan asks in response. “Yeah, like a man d—k,” Seth clarifies.

From there, viewers are treated to a montage of Seth’s illustrations as he continues to break down his childhood fascination with penises.

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Seth goes on to explain that the reason he hates Evan’s crush, Becca (Martha MacIsaac), is because she wound up being the one who finally exposed his “secretive d—k operation” years earlier. You see, after another student knocked Seth’s drawing of a giant dong on the floor in class one day, Becca picked it up and proceeded to lose her ever-loving mind.

She then ratted Seth out to the principal, who ultimately discovered Seth’s stash of lewd artwork. Cue yet another montage of wiener sketches:

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‘Superbad’ Needed So Many Penis Drawings They Eventually Turned Them Into a Book

Most people who’ve seen Superbad probably never gave this much thought, but it really should go without saying that somebody involved with the movie’s production had to dedicate a significant amount of time to drawing all of those schlongs. As it turns out, the person in question was David Goldberg, the older brother of Superbad co-writer Evan Goldberg. When David got the call to work on the film, the last thing he expected was to be tasked with creating what he later termed “phallographics.”

David didn’t half-ass his penis doodles, either. Believe it or not, he actually visited a bunch of museums and studied tons of medical records in preparation for the gig. But when all was said and done, David ended up with way more penis imagery than could reasonably be used in the movie (reportedly somewhere in the vicinity of a thousand pieces).

That’s why, the following year, David decided to release a book featuring a lot of the phallic pictures that didn’t make the cut. Entitled Superbad: The Drawings, the 96-page collection contains over 60 photos, many of which aren’t available elsewhere—for better or worse.

If that sounds like something you’d be in the market for, you can pick up David’s book, which also includes a foreword from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, on Amazon right here.