Superbugs: The Dark Side of India’s Drug Boom

India is one of the world’s largest producers of antibiotics. The billion-dollar industry helps make affordable drugs for millions of people — but it comes at a steep price.

VICE News travels to Hyderabad, India’s pharma capital, to see how the pollution from pharmaceutical factories is contributing to antibiotic resistance, which makes common illnesses increasingly hard to treat and risks giving rise to the next “superbug.”

Videos by VICE

Watch “India’s Mental Health Crisis”

Read “Medicine in India: ‘Qualified Quacks’ and a Baffling Drug Landscape”