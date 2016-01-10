Supercross Racer Punches Another Racer Who Clipped Him Off His Bike

Say you’re straddling a 200-pound dirt bike on a tight track where you often go 60 mph and jump 70 feet in distance. Then some dude keeps bumping into you with his own 200-pound dirt bike, to the point that he fucks up your mojo—twice. Well, wouldn’t you be pissed too?

They say rubbing is racing, but it seems that Vince Friese rubbed someone the wrong way. In an A-1 Supercross event, Friese just won’t leave fellow Supercrosser Weston Peick alone, as he appears to accidentally bump him once, causing him to fly off the track. And then a second time, with a move that was way too aggressive for anyone’s good, Friese clips Peick hard. The commentator insists that the move was so aggressive, that it was intentional. Hard to tell.

Videos by VICE

In any event, it was a lose-lose situation for both of them, as they fall to the ground, completely tied up. Peick felt set back—and pissed off—enough to start punching Friese in the back of the head, then pushing him out of bounds. Peick was eventually disqualified, but we all know it was Friese’s bad on this one.

[h/t Deadspin]