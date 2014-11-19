Supercut Reveals Kubrick’s Love of Red

Stanley Kubrick‘s immortal status as a master of cinema is accepted to the point in which he’s become the subject of college classes—studying patterns in his movies, it seems, can speak volumes about his creative process. We’ve seen supercuts that gather cinematic techniques including his use of the “one point perspective,” but even decisions that other filmmakers might neglect, such as the use of color, received Kubrick’s full attention. Case in point: Red: A Kubrick Supercut, put together by Rishi Kaneria.

Kaneria gathers key moments, from 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Shining, A Clockwork Orange, and more, not just to remind us why we love Kubrick’s films so much, but to show how often the filmmaker relied on the color red for dramatic effects including terror, isolation, and individualism. For people those haven’t seen 2001: A Space Odyssey at least ten times already, Red makes for a great crash course in auteurship—and in how scary HAL’s glowing red eye can be.

Visit Kaneria’s Vimeo page for more of his insightful supercuts.

