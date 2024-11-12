Supergroup Sol Invicto, Featuring Members of Deftones and Cypress Hill, Drop Djent-Heavy New Music

You’re not alone if the band Sol Invicto doesn’t ring a bell, even with its high-profile members. The supergroup features Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter, Cypress Hill percussionist Eric Bobo, producer-guitarist Richie Londres, and recently added drummer Dan Foord, of the iconic djent band SikTh.

Over the years, the band has released music exclusively through their fan club, but now they’ve dropped Loosely Aware, an independently released three-song EP of djent-y tunes that fans of Carpenter and Bobo’s flagship bands will likely find to be surprisingly, and pleasantly, heavy.

Videos by VICE

Rounded out by guest vocals from Plague to Pyres frontman Sean Plague, the songs are full of sharp percussive doom and chugging guitar riffs, sounding more like something from Meshuggah or Foord’s SikTh, than they do like anything from the Deftones’ White Pony or Cypress Hill’s Black Sunday albums.

“Loosely Aware represents years of relentless experimentation, sweat and commitment to this project,” Londres commented, via Revolver. “This EP is a testament to the resilience and collaborative spirit that defines Sol Invicto. We wanted to create something gritty, heavy and authentic that gives listeners a taste of the chaos and beauty that we thrive on.”

“The Loosely Aware EP marks the beginning of a new chapter for the band,” Londres. “We’re proud to finally share it with the world and are very excited for what’s coming next.” Fans can go here to stream the full EP at their preferred music service.