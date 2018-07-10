Supermarkets Are Recalling Frozen Veggies After a Listeria Outbreak

No one in Australia has actually become sick, but a cautionary recall of frozen vegetables is now underway at supermarkets around the country. Food Standards Australia New Zealand ordered the recall of about 10 products, due to the possible presence of listeria.

Listeria is a fairly common bacteria, but it can be fatal if ingested by babies, pregnant women, or people with compromised immune systems. Listeriosis symptoms often start out like the flu—with fever, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Left untreated—and particularly in the case of people with poor immune systems—the disease can cause brain swelling and septicemia.

In February this year, listeria-contaminated rock melons were blamed for the deaths of six people.

Now, the latest scare is thought to have originated at a single processing plant in Hungary. In 2015, 2016, and 2017 this plant was responsible for a string of outbreaks around Europe that killed nine people. It’s believed that despite the company’s best efforts to disinfect their equipment, the contamination has persisted.

“This suggests that the strains have persisted in the processing plant despite the cleaning and disinfection procedures that were carried out,” reads a statement issued by the European Food Safety Authority.

The problem for us, here in Australia, is that many of these same products are imported to our supermarkets. So if you have any bags or tins of the following vegetables, maybe throw them out. And certainly don’t restock for a while.