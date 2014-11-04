Superpowered Microscopes Make Plant Cells Look Like Jewels

Chrysanthemum coronarium, Corn marigold. Transverse stem stained. x 40. All images courtesy of Rob Kessler.

This colorful blob might resemble a spoonful of Dippin’ Dots, but it is actually a magnified photo of a sliver of corn marigold. Fascinated by the intersection of art and science, Rob Kessler has spent the past decade investigating the tiny and invisible world of cells, and capturing their colors and unique cellular structures with microscope photography.

Videos by VICE

As the Academic Chair of Arts, Design & Science at the University of Arts London, Kessler recently launched Mi Pattern, a weeklong celebration and exploration into the diverse patterns that can only be found under a microscope, at the Lethaby Gallery in Central Saint Martins. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own samples to examine under the available microscope kits, including the Phenom scanning electron microscope that is capable of magnifying things up to 10,000x. Visitors can also scan their own skin with a Dino Lite microscope, and take close-up photos to post onto a “Skin Wall.”

Below, take a look at some of Kessler’s featured works of the beautiful patterns that are hidden from the naked eye:

Silene dichotoma, Forked catchfly. Transverse stained stem section, x 40. Photo by Rob Kessler.

Galium aperine, Goosegrass. Transverse stained stem section. x 40.

Photo by Rob Kessler.

Cephalanthera longifolia, Narrow-leaved helleborine. Transverse stained stem section. x 40.

Photo by Rob Kessler.

Papaver rhoeas, Common poppy. Transverse stem section under polarized light. X 40.

Photo by Rob Kessler.

Primula vulgaris, Primrose. Transverse stained stem section. X 40.

Photo by Rob Kessler.

Ophrys tenthredinifera, Sawfly orchid. Detail of transverse stained stem section. x 40.

Photo by Rob Kessler.

Explore Rob Kessler’s full archive of works, and check out the exhibit and workshops at the Lethaby Gallery through November 7.

Related:

These Glittering Mandalas Aren’t Crystals—They’re Microscopic Organisms

[Video] Crystal Nano Flowers And The Future Of Architectural Chemistry

Researchers Make A Micro Monet The Size Of A Protozoa

Zammuto’s Music Video ‘Great Equator’ Was Filmed Entirely With Microscopes