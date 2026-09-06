Superstar DJ Goes To Extreme Measures To Escape Burning Man Festival: ‘These People Are Sick in the Head I Love It’

Burning Man festival just might not be for everyone. It certainly doesn’t seem to be for Diplo, considering he took a six-mile hike to get out of there. In a series of Instagram posts (captured by the California Post), the superstar DJ decided to get out of the festival. However, hefty downpours of rain made the festival close its main entry and exit points. Consequently, it made him have to take the long route out of the Black Rock Desert.

In total, he had to walk six miles just to make it to the nearest road. In one of the clips, he spoke with a friend picking him up, who said the walk should’ve only taken Diplo 39 minutes. “It was like 2 hours, but okay,” he laughed.

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The EDM star performed at the Burning Man festival for two nights. One of the nights, he was reportedly up partying until 6:30 am. “These people are sick in the head, I love it,” he wrote in one post.

This isn’t even Diplo’s first time having to persevere through an insane Burning Man experience. Back in 2023, he recalled being able to escape the festival with Chris Rock and hitchhiking their way out of the rainy terrain. That made them significantly luckier than the other 73,000 people stuck on the grounds.

Diplo Endures a Lengthy Walk To Get Out of Burning Man Festival

Diplo’s desire to get out of Burning Man isn’t just about dealing with the desert environment. It probably has a lot to do with getting back to his family. Back in August 2026, he revealed he had quietly welcomed a daughter a year prior.

“My daughter celebrated her first birthday with llamas wearing sunglasses …,” Diplo wrote on Instagram. “Lazer couldn’t find peru on a map a week ago and walked out of the airport in a poncho and an alpaca hat looking like he been selling ayuasca to backpackers .. watching your kid become someone new in real time is the whole thing.”

Burning Man wasn’t all just fun Diplo parties though. A man in his mid-50s suffered an extremely sudden medical emergency while on the festival grounds. Tragically, the life-saving measures medical workers tried didn’t work, and the man passed away shortly afterwards. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, and those affected by this loss. The participant’s name will not be released until his family has been notified,” Burning Man festival said in a statement.

(Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images for essie)