7 Shows to Watch While Waiting for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Wonder Woman fans will have to have some patience.



On Monday, Variety reported that Warner Bros. moved the Wonder Woman 1984 release date back seven months from November 2019 to June 2020. According to sources, the Patty Jenkins–directed film was originally slated for December 2019, but was moved forward to November 1 to avoid being a week ahead of Disney-Lucas film’s Star Wars: Episode IX.



“Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home,” Gal Gadot, who plays the lead superhero said on Twitter about the new release date. “June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!”

Photo courtesy of DC Universe

DC Universe’s first Wonder Woman film starring Gadot debuted June 2017 and earned $821.8 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film made by a female director. Shortly after its release, a sequel was confirmed with a cast that includes Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Kristen Wiig, and Natasha Rothwell.



None of this matters in the immediacy, though, because fans now have to wait 20 whole months for a new Wonder Woman film. For some of you, the pain is akin to waiting for Game of Thrones to come back to HBO. If this is you, here are some women-led superhero shows to satiate your need for action, right this very second.



Black Lightning

This CW show is adapted from DC Comics’ iconic comic about a Black teacher turned superhero, and it gives you not one, but two women superheroes to love. Thunder, played by Nafessa Williams, and Lightning, played by China Anne McClain, are Black Lightning’s daughters, and they’re just as cunning, intelligent, and civically-minded as their superhero father.

Videos by VICE

Jessica Jones

This Marvel show has two seasons on Netflix and stars the talented Krysten Ritter as an anti-hero who balances solving crime with personal tragedies. She’s far less wholesome than Wonder Woman, who comes from a family of proud Amazon women— but she knows how to fight crime for the good of the world.

Siempre Bruja

This show is the second ever Colombian original series for Netflix and is about Carmen, a 19-year-old Afro-Colombian slave and witch who travels through time from the 17th century to the present-day Colombian city of Cartagena in a desperate attempt to rescue her loved one. While Carmen is not a traditional superhero, she is a magical being that has the ability to do good and evil—if that’s not a superhero, I don’t know what is.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The 90s literally is nothing without Sarah Michelle Gellar. I loved her in Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer but, by far, her shining moment was as Buffy Summers in The WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer. If you want a heroine who’s also something of an anti-hero, find this show on Hulu.

Vixen

If you’re into animated television shows, The CW Seed adapted this DC Comic about an African superhero who inherits magical powers that allow her to turn into any animal that has ever lived on Earth. Sadly, the show only had two seasons, but it’s voiced by Megalyn Echikunwoke, who played a live-action version of Vixen in Arrow.



Supergirl

Gonna be honest, the first season of this comic-book TV show on The CW was hard to watch— it’s not easy doing yet another rendition of a classic DC Comics’ character. But Melissa Benoist, who plays the lead, really caught her stride by the second season, and her crossover episodes with other CW superhero shows really display the power of Supergirl.

Charmed

Ok, hear us out! Yes, this is not your typical superhero show with a lead that sports a cape or mask. But not all superheroes wear capes, and these three sisters are literally saving the entire world each episode. Prue, Piper, and Phoebe Halliwell were killing demons and succubi left and right for six seasons that can all be binge-watched on Netflix. If this doesn’t hold you down till 2020, there’s no hope for you.