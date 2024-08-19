Supreme’s New Collabs Include Pimple Patches and a Gym Rack

Trendiness taken to its most commercial extreme? Purposefully ridiculous to make a point about consumerism? Whichever way you understand Supreme’s signature collabs, there’s no denying they love to slap their name on stuff: Clothes, skateboards, nunchucks, a hollowed-out Bible to stash your drugs, a brick.

Today, Supreme previewed its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, including a number of absurd accessories that will go on sale later this week. One is a frankly pretty good-looking bright red Supreme-branded weight rack, made in partnership with Tru Grit, for the extra-image-conscious weightlifter in your life.

Big day for guys in LA who have two roommates, a G-Wagon, and an empty garage in North Hollywood — pic.twitter.com/ytKxi6Wh1U — Chris Black (@donetodeath) August 19, 2024

Pimple patches have become more than just a clever new way to rid yourself of stubborn acne. They become something of a fashion trend in and of themselves, and now you can get yourself some Supreme-branded dearcloud hydrocolloidal blemish patches. Even your acne isn’t safe from obnoxious branding.

New York’s chopped cheese sandwich has risen to prominence nationwide, with food Youtubers and TikTokers all offering their variation of the bodega classic. Now you can honor the proud legacy of the sandwich by getting your own life-like Supreme-branded polyurethane model of a chopped cheese.

There’s also a saxophone, Swarovski crystal box cutters, and a three-foot-tall light-up Grinch. If, like me, you’re wondering if bizarre Supreme collabs equate to Supreme being a successful brand, consider that the fashion label will soon be sold for $1.5 billion.