Surfer Blood Guitarist Thomas Fekete has Died at 27



Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Thomas Fekete, guitarist and founding member of Floridian rock band Surfer Blood, had died after suffering complications from a rare form of cancer. He was 27.

Fekete was diagnosed with a “very rare and aggressive” form of cancer last year and subsequently left the band to receive treatment.

Fekete founded the band in 2009 alongside John Paul Pitts and Tyler Schwarz. He played on all three of the band’s LPs: 2010’s Astro Coast, 2013’s Pythons and 1000 Palms, released last May.

His wife shared the news on the GoFundMe page that was started to help with his medical expenses:

Our sweet Thomas passed on last night, peacefully in his sleep, holding my hand. With one last sigh, he let go of the burden of pain and suffering that he has been bravely carrying for so long. I am full of comfort knowing that he is now free, and long for the day I get to be with him again.

May we all carry on Thomas’ legacy by being the very best versions of ourselves for the rest of our days, and do as much as we can to help others in his honor. If we can strive to be half the person Thomas was, this world will be a better place.

I plan to host a celebration of his life here on the beach in South Florida, the first weekend of July, just after his birthday on 1st. I will share specific details as soon as possible. I invite anyone who holds Thomas in their hearts to please join me in celebrating him.

It was an absolute privilege to stand next to Thomas and face this monster head on. Even as his body failed him, his mind and spirit soldiered on. Never was there a day that we weren’t filled with hope. Never was there a day that he even considered throwing in the towel. He was the kind hearted, funny, fearless, magnetic beam of light you all knew him to be up until his very last breath.

Thomas John Fekete, I love you and live for you. Nothing will make me more proud than being able to call myself your wife.

Now, my beautiful angel, go find Bowie and jam.