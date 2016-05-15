Surfer Executes Absurd Backflip for a Perfect Ten

Gravity is surfing’s hardest challenge. Sure, people say that it’s your struggle with the ocean—that you must succumb to its aquatic will. Water weighs 8.34 pounds per gallon, and the moon compels tides and waves, and blah blah blah blah. Let’s be real: have you ever stood up on a board? I assure you, it’s not like getting up out of bed. That shit is hard.

You’ve got extra forces on you because you’re dropping in (think of jumping in a descending elevator) and then there’s the forward motion that pulls you down. Your nose can dip (pearling) or you can lose steam if you shift your weight the wrong direction. Well, now imagine staring that gravity in the face, telling it to fuck off, and getting enough height to roll a six-ish foot tall board ass-over-end and land yourself back on the same wave that bucked you up in the first place. Now that shit is impossible.

Well, yesterday, in the Oi Rio Pro—held in Rio De Janeiro—Gabriel Medina did that impossible thing, and with silky execution. What’s particularly remarkable about the flip is how he pulled it off on a relatively small wave. It takes tremendous timing to hit your peak velocity for something like that. Don’t worry. Medina got his due propers, as the judges awarded him a perfect 10. Too bad they couldn’t award an 11. He would’ve deserved it.

