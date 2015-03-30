Surfin’ on a Wave with Kompakt’s Dave DK

Dave DK is an exciting person to talk to because Dave DK is excited about everything. We’re meant to be talking about his new album, Val Maira, a collection of bucolic, beatific techno on Kompakt, but before long we’ve got deep into geography, literature, cinema and how they’ve informed his musical journey.

This expulsion of the ecstasy of influence got so colourful that rather than just telling us about the musicians who influenced the album, Dave said he’d put a mix together to showcase them. Which he did – and it’s great.

It’s clear that DK values the slow burn. “My last album, released on Mood Music, came out eight years ago. Since then, I’ve been taking my time. When working on a track, I was leaving them for weeks or months and then returning to them to mix in a new idea.” Affording himself this stretch of time and space has allowed for the sound he was creating to blossom into something seemingly natural. “With this album the key things became organic sounds, foley recordings and space.”

Despite the semi-ambient nature of his approach to techno, DK had an eye on the dancefloor at all times. “I’m a DJ and I’ve never played live so for me the main thing was trying to make straight beats – but keeping that ambient atmosphere. I worked a lot with harmonies to find the point between happiness and melancholy, to produce this feeling of hope. I want people to listen to the record and think everything is going to be okay.”

With this in mind DK took some time to tell me a few of the places, faces, words and sounds that made Val Maira what it is, and what, to him, makes everything okay.

SURFING

I’ve been surfing more and more over the past ten years, in Spain and Portugal. My brother was always asking me to join him on trips but usually I had DJ sets booked. One year I did finally try it and now we always go together. When I’m out in the water, exposed to the power of nature, I feel so small as a human being and that teaches you respect.

GERMAN WOODLAND

I also like simply being in the woods. Where I am now, in a small town north of Berlin, is where I grew up. It is basically an island, with a lot of lakes and woods. Being here, spending time cycling is always great. Being in a big cornfield also makes you feel great.

CLIMBING VOLCANOES

In Guatemala I climbed a volcano for the first time. It was this big black mountain. We’d tried to ascend two weeks before but it’d just blown so we couldn’t. When we eventually went up you could still feel that heat. Again it’s that sublime power of nature that I find just amazing.

MOVIE SOUNDTRACKS

When you attach atmosphere to a picture you can create something incredible. I’ve been known to sample from soundtracks in the past. I really like newer electronic producers who have scored some films. Jon Hopkins work on How I Live Now is hugely inspiring. Notwist’s work on Sturm and Jeff Mcllwain and David Wingo score for Joe make me want to try something in that direction.

HARUKI MURAKAMI

I find it amazing how somebody can keep producing so many amazing works. It seems like his inspiration is never-ending. What I like about him is his use of magical or surreal elements in a normal environment. He also writes a lot about sad people on the search for something: love, the missing, even themselves. I love this sense of longing, waiting for hope. I think it is hugely suited to ambient music.

INGIBJORG BIRGISDOTTIR

Fanfarlo – Landlocked from Ingibjörg Birgisdóttir on Vimeo.

I discovered her through her previous work and love her warm organic colours combined with human nature. There’s a surrealist feeling to her output as well. I asked if she was free to work on the artwork for the album and when she listened to the music she simply said, “I see mountains”. Maira Valley is a mountainous range in Italy, which is where the album gets its name.

Val Maira comes out on Kompakt on April 27th

Follow Dave DK on Twitter//SoundCloud//Facebook