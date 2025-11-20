Surfshark VPN Gains a Neat Trick That Changes Your IP Address Every 5 Minutes

Surfshark has been tweaking its VPN service, and the latest features are already live. I’ve been covering VPNs for years, and these two are fairly unique.

new functions

Wondering what a VPN is and why you should care? Well, I go way more into it in this guide to the best VPNs, but the gist of it is that VPN stands for virtual private network. Acting as a middleman, it routes all the information exchange between you and other websites’ servers on the internet, in both directions, through a server owned by the VPN service.

Videos by VICE

That means that those who try to snoop on your online activity, be they website or hacker, they can’t see your unique, identifiable IP address, only that of the VPN server you’re connected to. Since these are shared servers—any decent VPN will have thousands of servers to choose from—your online activity vanishes into a crowd, and the snoop loses track of you.

Surfshark is introducing two new functionalities. First up is rotating IP, which switches you from Surfshark VPN server to different Surfshark VPN server every five minutes. Yeah, constantly.

You can select a particular country or region for its selection of VPNs servers, or you can just set it to global and hop between servers in a range of countries.

The other new functionality is multi-IP, whereby you can allocate a unique VPN connection—a unique IP address—to each browsing session or each website. Each time you visit a website, you’ll connect through a different Surfshark VPN server.

Theoretically this makes it even tougher for somebody to follow your online footprint. Among VPNs—and I’ve tested a lot of them—these new functions are fairly unique. Surfshark is one VPN I haven’t gotten the chance to test yet, although I have it queued up for testing very soon.