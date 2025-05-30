Surfshark VPN Just Launched a 7-Day Free Trial

Finding a VPN (virtual private network) isn’t a problem these days. They’re everywhere. Nearly half of Americans are using a VPN these days. Finding a great one, though, is a bit tougher. Some are major players and nearly household names, others are new even to me—and I do this for a living.

SurfShark seems to be on the rise, as far as visibility goes, considering that it’s a relative newcomer. It was only just founded in 2018. Now, it’s owned by the same people who bring us NordVPN, which I call the overall best VPN in my guide to VPNs.

Only until now, you had to commit to forking over payment on day one. Surfshark just announced a free, seven-day trial. Sign up, use it for a week, and then cancel it if you don’t like it.

be smart, use a vpn

VPNs, or virtual private networks, are wonderful tools for maintaining your digital privacy. Acting as a middleman, it routes all the information exchange between you and other websites’ servers on the internet, in both directions, through a server owned by the VPN service.

There’s some fine print (there’s always fine print). You have to be a new user, and you have to sign up for a 12- or 24-month plan for the seven free days to kick in. Of course, you can cancel before the seven days are up and not be charged.

NordVPN offers a seven-day free trial for its Android app only, and that doesn’t include subscriptions made through its website, although it does also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, like Surfshark.

This is one area in which Surfshark is beating out its older sibling. Surfshark already has a 30-day money-back guarantee, and the seven-day free trial adds an extra buffer by making it easy to cancel within the first week and not have your credit card (or PayPal, also accepted) charged, rather than having to contact customer service for a refund on day two or whenever if you decide it’s not for you.

Give it a whirl. Surfshark is one of the most reputable VPNs out there. It has a prominent no-logs policy, and it’s passed several independent audits whereby people looked deeply into its infrastructure to determine that it was telling the truth about its privacy protections.

Good stuff, Surfshark. Good stuff.