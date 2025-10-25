Surfshark Nearly Doubled Its Number of VPN Servers

Virtual private networks (VPNs) are a boon for online privacy because they keep online scammers, lurkers, and data thieves from following your digital activity back to your computer.

With nearly half of Americans using VPNs, providers’ VPN servers are also growing crowded. One of the more popular subscription-based VPNs on the market, Surfshark, just added 40% more servers to its roster, bringing the total to 4,500 spread across 100 countries.

How does this change things?

Surfshark’s October 21 announcement on its blog post says they haven’t added any new locations that they didn’t already have, but they’ve added many more servers in several locations where they’d already had a presence, particularly in the US, UK, and Japan.

Surfshark doesn’t appear in my list of the best VPNs because I haven’t tested it, but it’s a sister company to NordVPN, which is a top-notch VPN that I named as the best overall VPN in that very guide. Nord Security owns both companies.

Like NordVPN, Surfshark has an explicit no-logs policy, meaning it doesn’t keep records of which VPN servers you connect to or what sites you visit. Even if a government requested your usage history, Surfshark couldn’t turn it over because they don’t keep tabs on it.

Unlike the Panama-based NordVPN, though, the Netherlands-based Surfshark is located in a country that’s a member of the Nine Eyes and 14 Eyes international surveillance alliances. That’s not a deal killer, although it’s less than ideal.

Surfshark also opens itself up to regular, independent audits by third parties to verify that it’s being honest and transparent about its customer privacy claims. Those audits are released publicly, such as this one from the summer of 2025.

Even though I haven’t personally used Surfshark yet, the company checks most of the right boxes as a reputable VPN. Now that it has 40 percent more servers, it’s made a better case for me to get off my tuchus and give it a whirl.