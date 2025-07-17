Surgent Studios Has Revealed ‘DEAD TAKE’s Incredible Voice Cast

I’ve been looking forward to the next game from Surgent Studios since it was first announced. It’s no secret how much I loved Tales of Kenzera: ZAU. Hearing that the next game was horror-based threw me off. But I had all the confidence in the world that Surgent was going to do something special. DEAD TAKE is that game, and now, we know how absolutely insane the voice cast is.

‘DEAD TAKE’S CAST IS INSANE

“Set in a beautiful but eerie Hollywood mansion

Play as an actor (Neil Newbon) searching for his missing friend (Ben Starr)

Solve puzzles in the abandoned mansion

Splice together live action videos

Discover cameos from an all-star cast“

Ben Starr, Neil Newbon, Jane Perry, Alanah Pearce, Sam Lake, Matt Mercer, Laura Bailey, Connor “CDawgVA” Colquhoun, and Travis Willingham are all in this game. And I can’t even believe this is where we are with it. I know the team at Surgent has to be cooking up something crazy to get this caliber of talent. DEAD TAKE is described as “a first-person escape-room-style horror set in a luxurious and private Hollywood mansion belonging to a powerful film exec.” You for sure had me at “escape-room-style horror.” Puzzle me up, I trust where this story is going.

DEAD TAKE kind of sounds like it would make a great movie in the right hands. But given the little bit of info that’s in trailers and descriptions, I don’t think that’ll be necessary. I just told y’all I needed someone to bring back the FMV genre, and here we are. I do love the trickle of information that we’ve been getting. Surgent is treating this like something you need to experience. And they’re giving us just enough to be in the position to be dying to see it. And I’m ready. DEAD TAKE comes out July 31st, 2025.