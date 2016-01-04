Surgeon Announces New Album Exploring the Pop Music of Distant Galaxies, Hear a Track Now

Birmingham producer Anthony Child hasn’t released an album as Surgeon, the dance music alias he’s best known for, since 2011’s Breaking The Frame. Although recent ambient and close listening experiments such as 2015’s Electronic Recordings From Maui Jungle Vol 1 have been warmly received, there are some of us who won’t hide our delight at the news that there’s finally another LP of his masochistically intense techno on the way.

Child’s seventh LP as Surgeon will be called From Farthest Known Objects, and is due for release via his own Dynamic Tension imprint on double vinyl, CD, and download formats January 28. He has uploaded to SoundCloud an insistent and contorted track from the album, titled “BDF-3299”, adding the following text for background on the record:

“While exploring new production techniques using old and unlikely hardware, the results were so unusual that I really had the sense that these pieces of equipment didn’t actually create these sounds, rather they were in fact some kind of elaborate reception device that allowed me to tune into transmissions from Distant Galaxies. The music I could hear was actually the received transmissions of Pop Hits from those Distant Galaxies that were being played on their radio stations.



I quickly recorded all that I could before losing the transmission.

I consulted with Dr Andrew Read, the astrophysicist with whom I recorded Guitar Treatments in 1999. He has worked on the discovery of the most distant galaxies and astronomical objects in the Universe. Together we came up with a possible list of where these musical transmissions may have come from.“

Stream “BDF-3299” below, and check the album’s tracklist after the jump.

From Farthest Known Object Tracklist:

01 EGS-zs8-1

02 z8_GND_5296

03 SXDF-NB1006-2

04 GN-108036

05 BDF-3299

06 ULAS J1120+0641

07 A1703 zD6

08 BDF-521

