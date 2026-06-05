Surprise 90s Iconic Rapper Makes Appearance In Stranger Than Heaven Release Date Reveal

Stranger Than Heaven took the stage at Summer Game Fest to drop an exciting new trailer that featured a shocking cameo and a surprise release date reveal.

Stranger Than Heaven Features Tupac and Releases

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Stranger Than Heaven returned with a new trailer at Summer Game Fest and the title continues to look even more ambitious and wild each time it appears. The latest trailer included a ton of new footage including a very surprising cameo.

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Towards the end of the trailer, rap icon Tupac appears in game. The appearance raised quite a reaction from the crowd and Geoff Keighley brought Snoop Dog on stage to talk about the collaboration with the Tupac estate to make this happen.

At this point it’s still pretty unclear how Tupac will play into the game’s narrative or how large the a role the character will play. Stranger Than Heaven still has a standalone presentation coming later this year, so fans might get a closer look at what’s to come at that point.

In addition to revealing Tupac’s cameo, the trailer also confirmed a January 15, 2027 release date for the project.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more updates on Stranger Than Heaven and other announcements from the Summer Game Fest.

Stranger than Heaven releases on January 15, 2027.