Surprise Elden Ring Patch Buffs A Handful of Weapons and Skills

Elden Ring just dropped a lengthy list of updates coming in patch 1.17 to prepare for the Tarnished Pack DLC and make a ton of balance changes to the game.

Elden Ring Version 1.17 Full Patch Notes

Elden Ring released and won a ton of game of the year awards all the way back in 2022, but the game isn’t going into retirement yet. Things have been quiet for most of this year, but a massive new update is releasing on August 28 for the FromSoftware open-world Soulslike.

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According to the official notes, this patch aims to bring support the Tarnished Pack DLC, scheduled for release on Friday, August 28, 2026, and to implement gameplay balance adjustments.

The first big chunk of updates all related to laying the groundwork for the Tarnished Pack DLC, which releases on Friday, August 28, 2026. The following elements will be added upon purchase of the “Tarnished Pack” DLC.

This content is included by default in ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition for Nintendo Switch 2.

Added Idus Knight and Heavy Knight as new starting classes, selectable during character creation. Note: The equipment of each new starting class can also be obtained by purchasing it from merchants in the Lands Between or by finding it in the world.

Added weapons that can be purchased from merchants or found in the Lands Between.

Added three types of Spectral Steed Attire that change the appearance of Torrent: Tree Sentinel Spectral Steed Attire: Found in Stormveil Castle. Silver of Caria Spectral Steed Attire: Found in Liurnia of the Lakes. Funereal Night Spectral Steed Attire: Found in Altus Plateau. Note: After obtaining any Spectral Steed Attire, the option to change the spectral steed’s appearance will be added to the Site of Grace menu.

Added an NPC invasion event in Caelid.

Added an NPC invasion event in Leyndell, Royal Capital. Note: This event will not occur after the area has changed to Leyndell, Ashen Capital.



Additionally, there are a ton of balance changes to dive into. Metagamers will definitely want to check out these adjustments and consider how they might impact their current or future builds.

Changed certain items found in the field or obtained by defeating certain powerful enemies in the Realm of Shadow to higher-tier items or other treasures. Note: Items already that were already found will not be changed.



Weapons

Smithscript Dagger / Rellana’s Twin Blades Increased critical hit power.

Smithscript Axe / Smithscript Spear / Spear of the Impaler Reduced the stamina consumption of weapon-throwing attacks. Increased the power of weapon-throwing attacks.

Carian Sorcery Sword Changed Intelligence scaling so that it now increases the attack power of all damage types.

Smithscript Greathammer Increased the power of weapon-throwing attacks.

Golem Fist Increased the range of the fist-launching heavy attack.

Firespark Perfume Bottle / Lightning Perfume Bottle / Chilling Perfume Bottle / Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle / Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle Increased attack power.

Lordsworn’s Shield / Briar Greatshield / Spiked Palisade Shield / Icon Shield / Golden Beast Crest Shield / Manor Towershield / Crossed-Tree Towershield / Inverted Hawk Towershield / Dragon Towershield / Distinguished Greatshield / Gilded Greatshield / Black Steel Greatshield / Ant’s Skull Plate / Erdtree Greatshield Increased guard boost. Reduced weight.

Wooden Greatshield / Cuckoo Greatshield / Redmane Greatshield / Golden Greatshield / Crucible Hornshield / Dragonclaw Shield / Eclipse Crest Greatshield / Jellyfish Shield / One-Eyed Shield Increased guard boost.

Haligtree Crest Greatshield Reduced weight.

Rakshasa’s Great Katana Increased the time before an attack can be performed with a right-hand weapon immediately after attacking with this weapon equipped in the left hand.



Skills

Parry Improved parry performance. Reduced the time before various actions can be performed after activation when used with Daggers, Curved Swords, or Small Shields.

Storm Wall Changed the skill so that it no longer consumes FP when used. Improved parry performance.

Thops’s Barrier Improved parry performance.



Sorceries

Founding Rain of Stars Increased power.

Carian Retaliation Increased power.

Meteorite Reduced casting time.

Meteorite of Astel Reduced casting time.

Gravitational Missile Changed the spell so that the gravity projectile does not explode immediately upon striking terrain such as the ground or a wall.



Incantations

Feather of the Divine Bird Increased power.

O, Flame! Expanded attack range.

Rain of Fire Increased power.



That’s a ton to take in, but should cover just about everything players need to consider as they jump back into the game after the latest update.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Elden Ring news and updates.

Elden Ring is available now on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.