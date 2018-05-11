Surprise! Playboi Carti’s Released A New Album!

Playboi Carti has shared a new record, Die Lit. The album comes only a few hours after Carti announced it on Twitter. The record features collaborations with Skepta, Lil Uzi Vert, Pi’erre Bourne, Nicki Minaj, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, Gunna, Red Coldhearted, Young Thug and Young Nudy. It features the previously released Travis Scott collaboration “Love Hurts.” Listen to the project below:

https://open.spotify.com/embed/album/7dAm8ShwJLFm9SaJ6Yc58O

Die Lit is Carti’s first project since last year’s Playboi Carti, which featured his Pi’erre Bourne produced single “Magnolia.”



