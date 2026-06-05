Surprising Racing Game Franchise Returns in Leaked Footage Ahead of Official Reveal

A new leak emerges just hours before the Summer Game Fest kickoff and it seems to confirm an upcoming racing title that will launch in September.

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush Leak

Screenshot: Summer Game Fest

According to the fairly reliable leak account billbil-kun, Milestone is preparing to reveal a new game called Hot Wheels Infinite Rush. The leak doesn’t include an exact date for the official reveal plans, but it seems quite possible that the title could show up during the Summer Game Fest livestream later this evening.

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This is a particularly interesting leak because, up until this point, there have been no prior rumors or leaks related to a new Hot Wheels game or anything called Infinite Rush. If the official reveal occurs later today, it means the development team successfully kept the project entirely under wraps until the final hours.

There haven’t been any official announcements about this game from the developer, but the leak includes a lot of details. According to Dealabs, the game will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch 2 for $49.99.

The leak goes on to suggest that the title will be arriving during the very crowded late September timeframe. The source claims that Hot Wheels Infinite Rush will be released on September 24, 2026.

There were no details shared about the gameplay features, so players will have to wait for a more official announcement to learn if this will be an open-world racing game or more of an on-rails track-based setup.

The late September release window is quickly filling up with tons of games that are all trying to avoid competing with Grand Theft Auto 6, so it wouldn’t come as a big surprise at all to learn that this date is accurate when the official announcement eventually arrives.

Milestone has produced two Hot Wheels Unleashed games in the past, but the most recent installment in the Hot Wheels game universe came from Bamtang Games and was published by GameMill Entertainment.

As always with these types of rumors, readers should take this information with a grain of salt and keep an eye out for more official news in the coming days.

Be sure to check back throughout the Summer Game Fest weekend for lots more news, updates, and trailers. The Sony State of Play already took place, but there will be lots more announcements during the Summer Game Fest livestream and then later this weekend at the official Xbox Showcase.

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush has not officially been announced yet and the release date has not been confirmed.