Surreal Sculpture GIFs Depict Artworks from Another Dimension

Statues, apples, and planets rule the universe that houses these fantastical looping GIFs. Created by the artist known as Blobby Barack and showcased through his S|PyroGif Tumblr, the images feature everyday objects placed into physics-defying situations.

Blobby Barack’s 3D scanned, modeled, and stop-motion animated GIFs come off as still lifes that just won’t sit still. The lighting, shading, and detailed features of his subjects, which range from bearded busts to the surface of the moon, contrast with the unreal circumstances they find themselves in. A stone face shatters, then quickly reassembles itself, while an apple that looks worthy of Cézanne’s paintbrush spins in place, refusing to be painted. The subtle subjects of Barack’s GIFs aren’t unfamiliar to art history, but their execution brings his work into the 21st century.

Check out our favorite S|PyroGifs below:

Visit Barack’s Tumblr to see more of his GIF art in action.

