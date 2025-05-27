Survival Horror. Mini Golf. Survival Horror Mini Golf. It’s a Thing Now, Thanks to ‘Putt Down’

The world of indie games continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Because, like… what do you mean there’s a survival horror mini-golf game coming out in August? You don’t have a putter in Putt Down. Instead, you’ve got a double-barreled shotgun. One that you’ll need to use to blast a golf ball down inventive courses, all while also blasting creepy creatures that emerge from the depths. Weapon degradation, holes in one, and terrifying monsters that bump in the night. I don’t know what Icehelm was thinking when drafting up Putt Down, but I love this idea. All I have to say is this: put in a giant clown obstacle, like we’d see on any major putt-putt course, make us fight it, and my soul is yours.

Screenshot: Icehelm

Never in a Million Years Would I Have Thought of Survival Horror Putt-Putt Golf, but ‘Putt Down’ Exists

Putt Down is a first-person shooter, survival horror mini-golf game. Take a moment, read that sentence again, and let the whole premise sink in. It’s such a wild concept, something I would have never imagined in my life, and now? It’s something that I’m going to think about obsessively until the game releases. Yes, there’s a demo available on Steam right now for players eager to see what this is all about. While developer Icehelm has made a horror-themed mini-golf game in the past, with Gone Golfing, we fell into the trope of the “defenseless protagonist“. This time around in Putt Down? We’re here to kick ass, chew bubblegum, and score some points. And I’m all out of bubblegum.

Using our trusty shotgun as a putter, we’ll need to blast a golf ball down industrial-looking mini-golf courses. While doing this, it’s up to us to keep our Putt Down shotty in good health. If we let the condition of this gun fall too low, there’s a chance we won’t be able to defend ourselves when the time comes. That’s right; a good score isn’t the only obstacle here, as creatures will attack us while we’re playing.

This whole idea for Putt Down is so wild. Combining my love of FPS games, mini-golf, and horror into a concoction that immediately speaks to me like this is rare. But I’m ready to put on my best golfing clothes and hit this course as soon as it’s prepared.