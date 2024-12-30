‘Sushi Ben’ Gives Us Yet Another Reason To Visit Kotobuki Town, Teasing Side Quest Update

Even after playing through plenty of other VR experiences, Sushi Ben sits high on the list of my most recommended. The beautiful art style, quirky dialogue, and impeccable vibes are great for a stroll around the island or a romp through its story mode. Thankfully, for those who have already finished everything there was to do in Kotobuki Town? It may be time to reinstall. It looks like a big update is on its way to the best VR game on the market.

I Can’t Wait To Strap Back in and Play More ‘Sushi Ben’

There is so much to like about Sushi Ben. It’s just a peaceful experience. One I was contemplating restarting sooner rather than later anyway. But, it appears I won’t need to start a new save file. Sushi Ben developer @DmawDev has confirmed a Side Quest update is on its way.

Honestly? The quests in Sushi Ben were one of the most amazing parts of the base game. The amount of time I spent fishing would likely be deemed unhealthy by a majority of people. So, the fact that we’re getting even more things to do is great. I’m just hoping we also get a chance to hang out with the citizens of Kotobuki Town a bit more, as well. Maybe Minami has had a change of heart and is going to be a better person. I doubt it, but I also didn’t expect that we’d be getting more Sushi Ben content. Never say never, I guess.

I just hope we get a seagull-punching mini-game. Seeing as it happens in the main story, why not let us live out the wildest fantasy of all? Perhaps it is going to be available as a side quest. But, we’ll just need to wait for this update to finally be released. As of the time of this writing, there is no confirmed release date or window for when this update will be available. Just teases for what may be the 2025 Game of the Year. A DLC expansion got a nomination this year, why can’t an update get a nomination next year?