This Is How ‘Suspiria’ Pulled Off Its Most Gruesome, Puke-Inducing Scenes

Luca Guadagnino’s incredible Suspiria remake is one of the most beautiful and, simultaneously, most fucked up movies of the year. The thing is equal parts gorgeous and deeply, disturbingly graphic—there’s a reason that audience members almost vomited when Guadagnino debuted a particularly gory clip at CinemaCon last April.

That ten-minute scene involved (spoiler alert!) one of the film’s spooky-ass ballerinas taking control of a character named Olga’s body and making her contort herself into knots, tearing her arm out of its socket, and eventually reducing her to a grotesque pile of blood, bones, and urine. It’s a traumatizing sequence, made even more so because it looks so goddamn real that you can almost feel your own jaw dislocate while you watch.

Now, thanks to a new behind-the-scenes clip from Amazon Studios, we finally get to see all the movie magic that went into creating the scenes that have been haunting your dreams ever since you saw Suspiria in theaters—and it turns out no one actually ripped their body apart for the sake of the film.

In the four-minute featurette, Suspiria‘s prosthetics artist, Mark Coulier, walks us through the process of creating all that disturbing imagery, starting with Olga’s brutal dance sequence.

“We’d spoken with Luca a lot about this, and he had all these ideas of [Olga] getting broken down,” he says in the clip. “She gets an impact in her jaw, so we did a dislocated jaw prosthetic and a set of teeth that are offset. And then, we had a stomach prosthetic where her chest is broken out.”

“Then, Luca wanted some really violent actions, so we decided we were going to remove [Olga’s] arm and twist it right around up the back of her neck into some horrible positions,” Coulier continues. “We did the same with the leg… created a fake leg that looked like Olga’s real leg. Then she’s crawling around on the floor, which looks really grotesque and bizarre.”

Coulier also shows off how the make-up team faked the film’s disemboweling scenes, created that terrifying chest vagina thing, and transformed Tilda Swinton into that freaky head witch in the film’s climax.

The whole thing is a fascinating look at what goes into making a movie as complex and detailed as Suspiria, and it’s definitely worth a watch. Unfortunately, Coulier somehow forgot to offer up any valuable insight into crafting that fake dong for Swinton, so we’ll apparently have to wait until the Blu-ray or whatever for info on that one.

