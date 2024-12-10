SUV-Sized Drones Are Terrorizing New Jersey. Why Is This Happening and When Will It End?

New Jersey is known for many things, from having the best pizza and bagels in the country (I’m not biased) to boasting gorgeous beaches, quaint small towns, and proximity to major U.S. cities. But now, it seems we’re well-known for our prevalence of drones, too.

For the past month, New Jersey residents—myself included—have been witnessing multiple drones in the sky each night. In fact, the only sort of “break” we’ve gotten was on Thanksgiving, when these culprits apparently took a day off for some turkey and stuffing.

And by “drones,” I don’t mean those mini smartphone-controlled devices you can buy on Amazon. No, I’m talking about flying vehicles the size of SUVs—some of which have even blocked medical helicopters.

@cbsnews “We saw one right up above us that was the size of our car. I mean, it’s crazy.” Mysterious drones have been spotted hovering over neighborhoods in New Jersey, leaving residents confused and concerned. The FBI is investigating and local police say there’s no known threat to public safety. #newjersey #drones #morriscounty ♬ original sound – cbsnews

New Jersey Mayors Pen Governor Demanding Action Against Drones

This issue has grown so out of control that multiple New Jersey mayors have penned Gov. Phil Murphy demanding action.

In the letter, the mayors requested a full investigation of the drones “to determine the origin, purpose, and compliance with applicable regulations” as well as the “implementation of measures to prevent unauthorized or unsafe drone operations.”

Additionally, they demanded “clear communication to local officials, law enforcement, and residents regarding the findings of this investigation.”

For context, most New Jersey residents don’t know what the fuck is going on. We basically look up each night, see car-sized UFOs, and shrug our shoulders. The lack of transparency is concerning but not surprising.

“While the benefits of drone technology are widely recognized when used responsibly and transparently, the lack of information and clarity regarding these operations has caused fear and frustration among our constituents,” the mayors wrote to Gov. Murphy. “Despite inquiries made to relevant authorities, we have yet to receive satisfactory answers about the purpose, operators, or safety protocols governing these flights.”

In a joint statement, Morris and Somerset County officials said they were monitoring the drone activity and that “there is no advisable immediate danger to the public at this time.”

To me, that just means there’s no known or current threat, but that certainly doesn’t mean there’s no cause for concern.

“County and local law enforcement agencies are aware of the recurring reports of drone activity around Morris and Somerset counties, and acknowledge the public’s concern about these repeated sightings,” officials wrote.

Hopefully, with the mayor’s letter to the governor calling for more action and transparency, we’ll get some answers soon. For now, try not to panic when you see an SUV flying over your head.