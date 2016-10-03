Suzanne Kraft Announces New Album, ‘What You Get For Being Young’

Dutch producer Diego Herrera, AKA Suzanne Kraft, has announced that he will release his third album What You Get For Being Young in early November. The seven-track record will arrive on UK imprint Melody As Truth, which also released Herrera’s acclaimed 2015 LP Talk From Home.

The album was recorded in Amsterdam in May of this year, according to the press release. Considering the track snippets posted to the label’s SoundCloud, its contents seem elegantly subdued and spaced-out, working through a minimalistic and lightly muted sound palate.

Herrera and London-based Melody As Truth boss Jonny Nash will also co-release a split 7-inch on the label on October 3.

What You Get For Being Young will be released on October 31.



What You Get For Being Young tracklist:



1. Body Heat

2. Bank

3. One Amongst Others

4. Fragile

5. Zé

6. Scripted Space

7. Further

