Fans can get especially wild at concerts, to the point that they’ll do anything to get an artist’s attention. Of course, they’ll yell and scream, but they’ll also throw things. Underwear, drinks, and even phones have been hurled as projectiles and hit artists upside the head. Typically, security gets involved and escorts or drags the person out of the venue for their actions. However, Swae Lee wasn’t inclined to let that kind of disrespect slide and nearly came to blows with a fan over their actions.

At the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival in Bhoirymbong, India, the Rae Sremmurd rapper was getting hype with the crowd before performing “Black Beatles”. However, the performance came to an abrupt halt when a fan threw a drink on him. Then, he demanded that the DJ stop the track so he could figure out who threw the drink.

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After interrogating the audience, Swae Lee found the culprit and scolded him for throwing a drink on him. Security came in shortly afterward to escort the fan out of the audience. “You throw some motherf**kin’ beer on my face, boy, I’ll smack the f**k out of you,” Lee angrily said. “Get ’em the f**k out of here! You gotta go!”

🔥🚨LATEST: Swae Lee stopped his show at India's Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival after a fan threw beer in his face. He had security throw the man out, and officials say he was handed over to police. pic.twitter.com/rHdt9RVKgn — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 22, 2026

Swae Lee Gets Into a Heated Confrontation With a Festival Attendee in India

Lee was one of the big attractions on the lineup for Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival. He was one of the day 2 performers alongside Khalid, EDM duo Galantis, and British singer-songwriter Elliot James Reay. On day 1, Nelly headlined the proceedings, with rock band Boys Like Girls, British DJ duo ALTÉGO, and Indian singer Darshan Raval supporting.

This isn’t the only incident Swae Lee had to deal with when trying to perform “Black Beatles” either. During his 2026 performance at Coachella, he had to beg the production crew to let him finish the last two songs on his set. Ideally, he would’ve been able to play his big Rae Sremmurd song before bowing out for the night. However, given the scale of the festival, they weren’t being flexible with him and cut him off accordingly. Shortly afterwards, they broadcast that Sexyy Red was up next to perform.

After the performance, Swae Lee took to X to address all of the fans watching from home who were upset at the sudden stoppage. However, he vowed to give fans attending on the second weekend the chance to hear “Black Beatles” live.

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Crown Royal