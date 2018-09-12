Swaggy P No-Showed Shooting Bet, So Gilbert Arenas Hit 95/100 3s Anyway

By God, the old man’s still got it. Gilbert Arenas, 36, has been out of the league since 2012, but that doesn’t mean he’s collecting dust on the old shooting arm.

The former Washington Wizard is known for his love of trash talk and gambling—to the point that he threatened a teammate with multiple guns because of a dispute over a $1,100 card game—and his latest target was Swaggy P. There apparently is some continued beef (sprinkled with a little love) with Nick Young from their days on the Wizards together, and so after some Instagram clowning, Young decided to challenge him to a shooting contest, “any time, anywhere.”

Videos by VICE

Check it out:

But it seems Young was bluffing, as he no-showed to the gym, where apparently they arranged to meet up at 11 AM. Arenas rolled up with a bag full of cash—$100,000 to be precise—to take Young up on his word, but since Young no-showed, Arenas just went for it anyway. And good lord did he really shoot out the lights:

Arenas ended up going 95/100 and later said via instagram, “Now y’all see why I didn’t like passing the ball🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’m a walking hot spot 😏😎.” Kind of hard to argue with the man there.