Swansea Is a Paradise

As a Swansea nightclub photographer, I get dry-humped, yanked, and generally accosted on a very regular basis. Alcohol always plays a large part in the process, of course, but that’s not really what these photos are about. Yes, people are getting fucked up, but they’re also there to find a fleeting moment of euphoria, to elevate their souls from the drudgery of the day-to-day, if only for the duration of a Nicki Minaj remix.

It’s also fair to assume—because of the whole inhaling-hazardous-amounts-of-alcohol thing—that many will not fully recall that euphoria the morning after. These photographs seek to remedy that.

Videos by VICE

For a city with not a lot of palm trees or coconut cocktails, Swansea really can be a paradise—you just have to know how to make it so.

See more of Fred’s work here

Does your town or city qualify for paradise status? Send your pitches to photoeditor@vice.com Don’t be shy.

Previous Paradises:

Brooklyn / Vama Veche / Plymouth / Vienna / Honolulu / Katowice / Warsaw / Aberdeen / Belfast/ Glasgow / Chicago / Detroit / London / Lahti / Budapest / Leeds / Dublin / Birmingham / Miami / Phoenix / Tbilisi / Los Angeles / Berlin / Rotterdam / Bristol