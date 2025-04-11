Swarm of Jellyfish-Like Creatures Turned Mallorca Beach Blue

Golden sand? Not this week. One of Mallorca’s most popular tourist beaches turned a bizarre shade of blue after being completely blanketed by a swarm of stinging jellyfish-like creatures, leaving locals and sunseekers stunned—and more than a little grossed out.

The culprit? A species known as by-the-wind-sailors, or Velella velella. These small, iridescent-blue sea blobs arrived by the hundreds of thousands, carpeting the shoreline and giving the entire beach a surreal ocean-blue makeover. While beautiful from afar, the reality up close was slimy, stingy, and straight-up apocalyptic.

Photos and video posted by Facebook user Jake Bullit show the beach completely coated—waves of jellyfish stretching across the sand, making it hard to tell where the sea stopped and the land began. It looked less like a day at the beach and more like the ocean had dumped its entire jellyfish population onto the shore all at once.

Locals say they’ve never seen anything like it. “They’ve been very busy on the beach today laying new sand before the umbrellas are installed for the summer,” one Facebook commenter wrote. “You can still smell the dead fish slightly though.” Another added, “A lot washed back out, some got cleared up, and the rest just dried up—leaving us thousands of little empty skins behind.”

While Velella velella are often mistaken for jellyfish, they’re actually free-floating hydrozoans—colonies made up of tiny, specialized polyps that function together as one organism. They’re related to the more dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War, but far less potent. Still, authorities urged beachgoers to watch their step, as the sheer number of them made walking barefoot a risky choice. Even after drying out, their translucent remains covered the sand in eerie, papery layers.

The cleanup? Absolutely nasty. Tractors were brought in to scoop up the jellyfish before they began to rot in the sun—a stinky situation no one wants wafting over a vacation hotspot.

This isn’t the first mass stranding of Velella velella this year. A similar invasion happened in the San Francisco Bay Area just weeks ago, as warming ocean temperatures and changing currents push marine creatures into strange new territories.

For now, the beach is slowly returning to normal—but locals say the smell might linger a little longer. Just another reminder that no matter how perfect your travel photos look, nature has the final say—and sometimes it says, “Here, have a beach full of jellyfish.”