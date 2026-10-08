SWAT Team Raids Famous Rapper’s Florida Mansion, Arrests Suspect Facing Attempted Murder Charges

On the evening of October 6, 2026, police and SWAT team members raided Trippie Redd‘s Southwest Ranches residence. Police presented a search warrant, though it wasn’t immediately clear what it was for. At the residence, police arrested Braveone Jones, also known as BalloutDaDon. Jones was wanted in connection with a shooting at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Miami. The shooting took place on September 15, 2026, outside the Miami restaurant.

The 25-year-old Jones now faces two counts of second-degree murder. Outside the Miami restaurant, two people were injured in the shooting: an 18-year-old and a 23-year-old. The two victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where they’ve been treated and are expected to make a full recovery.

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The Statement Released bY dAVIE pOLICE

In a statement through Billboard, Officer Vega of the Miami Police department said, ““On Oct. 6, 2026, at approximately 6 p.m., the Davie Police Department, with assistance from surrounding municipalities — including the Fort Lauderdale P.D., Sunrise P.D., the Broward Sheriff’s Office, ATF and the Plantation Police Department’s SWAT Team — served a warrant issued by the Miami Police Department.”

Officer Vega also added, ““The warrant was for 25-year-old Braveone Jones, who was located at the residence and taken into custody. Jones faces two counts of attempted murder in connection with the Sept. 15, 2026, at approximately 12 a.m. shooting at … Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen. The investigation remains ongoing.”

In July 2026, Miami police arrested Trippie Redd in a separate issue. At Miami International Airport, police arrested the rapper on an outstanding warrant out of Miami-Dade County. Aside from legal issues, Trippie Redd went viral in 2024 for blacking out his Southwest Ranches mansion.

On August 14, 2026, the rapper released NDA and a companion album, #NDA, two weeks later, on August 28. The new album featured collaborations with around 50 producers. Additionally, a long list of rappers featured on tracks includes Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Quavo, Sexxy Red, Tory Lanez, Ski Mask The Slump God, YNW Melly, BigXthaPlug, Rob49, NoCap, Nine Vicious, Rema, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Braveone Jones, known as BalloutDaDon, did not appear on the album. He hasn’t released an official studio album, only online independent releases.

Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images