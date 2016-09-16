Sweat’s New Video “PLW VIP” Will Make You Feel High AF

When is the last time you had a good night out? No, I mean a really good night out, the kind where you wake up the next morning drenched in sweat and glitter, two hot people in your bed, and an iPhone with no new photos because you were too busy having the time of your life to document anything? This new video from South London band Sweat takes all the filthy bliss of a perfect night out and jumbles it into a dizzying mish-mash of neon pink, dilated pupils, gyrating bodies and getting off with your mate on the staircase.

“‘Pink Love World’ is a club that has closed,” the band explain to Noisey. “It’s the warm fuzzy feeling of bodies pressed up against each other. It is the kiss on the dance floor just before the ceiling spins the kissers apart and they lose each other forever. It is profound, and can reach a spiritual plane – it is everlasting – but it can change. And it feels sad, to leave, but even the best things go bad, eventually.”

Videos by VICE

The video’s director, Beatrix Blaise, adds, “Above all, I wanted the ‘PLW’ video to be sexy. Other worldly characters of divisive intention in cliques, all with dead yet somehow aphrodisiacal eyes, swapping partners for pleasure. I guess the edit itself was designed like a sexual act; fast, slow, up, down, entwined, choppy, teasing, good timing, unpredictable, maybe need to see that bit again…Etc…”

Watch below: