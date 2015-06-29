Sweden U21 Player Hops Aboard the Shit-Talk Express After Win over Denmark

This is John Guidetti speaking to a Swedish reporter after his squad just got done beating Denmark 4-1 in UEFA’s U21 EURO semifinal. He was incredibly pumped up about the win and did not hold back one bit. The video is subtitled, so you’re going to have to be a speed a reader to catch all the shit talking.

Guidetti puts Denmark on blast from the offing, saying it was time for them to go home. He goes on to say Denmark should be embarrassed for losing 4-1. He was also pretty fired up about some pre-match chatter from the Danes, who apparently said that Sweden would be an easy opponent. But Guidetti said the team let them talk, and then they beat them anyway.

With a win and a spot in the final secured, it’s the post-match chatter that counts now. That included “We won 4-1. We’re superior. This the worst team we’ve met in the U21 EURO,” and “I’m super happy! We’re the best in the Nordics. That’s how it is.” Then he starts singing and dancing with a teammate, the teammate leaves, and Guidetti just keeps on singing.