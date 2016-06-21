Swedish Footballer Sent Off For Farting Loudly During Lower-League Game

A footballer was sent off during a Swedish lower-league match at the weekend, after letting off an audible fart.



Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reports that Adam Lindin Ljungkvist was given his marching orders late on in the game, with the official reason for his dismissal given as unsportsmanlike behaviour. Ljungkvist was playing at left-back for Pershagen SK, in a ninth-tier game against Järna SK’s reserve team.

The 25-year-old said afterwards: “It was a strange red card, I can hardly believe it myself. I had a bit of a tummy upset and in the last minute of the game I let off a fart. The referee showed me a yellow card, then followed up with red. It was my second yellow and I had no memory of my first at all. I was pretty angry with the referee, and I could not quite believe what had happened.”

Ljungkvist went on: “I can only surmise that he thinks I did it up against an opponent, but to provoke someone with a fart would be pretty bizarre. I just did a perfectly innocent fart, and got sent off for it. The referee said that it was unsportsmanlike behavior.”

Pershagen SK ended up losing the match 5-2, though the result was already decided by the time that Ljungkvist was sent off. He clearly felt the decision was unfair, however, adding: “I think it was a shitty call. I can only laugh about it. This has to be unprecedented, surely. I’ve never heard of anyone who has been sent off for doing a fart.”

