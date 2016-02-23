Swedish Girl ‘Rescued From Islamic State’ by Kurdish Forces in Iraq

A teenage Swedish girl has been rescued from Islamic State militants in Iraq by Kurdish special forces, the autonomous region’s security council said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said the 16-year-old had travelled to Syria and later to the IS-occupied Iraqi city of Mosul, after being “misled” by an member of the jihadist group in Sweden.

“On 17 February 2016 Special Forces from the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD), part and parcel of the Kurdistan Region Security Council, rescued a young Swedish woman near ISIL-held Mosul,” it said.

“The Kurdistan Region Security Council was called upon by Swedish authorities and members of her family to assist in locating and rescuing her from ISIL.”

She will be returned home once necessary arrangements are in place, said the security council.

Last year Swedish media reported the case of a 15-year-old girl who disappeared from her foster home in the south of the country on May 31.

She was reported to be pregnant and to have traveled to Syria with her 19-year-old boyfriend who she had secretly married in a Muslim ceremony earlier in the year.

Swedish media said the girl had called her parents at least three times while being held by IS militants with a group of women in Syria, after somebody lent her a cellphone.

