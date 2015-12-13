Swedish House Mafia’s Facebook Got Hacked

If you were perusing Swedish House Mafia’s Facebook page on December 9th, you know doubt noticed that the EDM supergroup had posted some pornographic images of Miley Cyrus. The posts have since been removed and members of the trio swiftly responded by denouncing the posts as the work of hackers.

According to Your EDM, the page first displayed a new logo as a profile photo, spurring hopes of a reunion, but it wasn’t long until the lewd posts began to appear. On Wednesday, Steve Angello and the Swedish House Mafia’s twitter accounts responded curtly to the hacks.

It’s not the first time EDM stars have had their social media pages hacked — this past summer, Skrillex had his Facebook page was hijacked and populated with NSFW imagery.