Swedish League Match Abandoned After Masked Pitch Invader Attacks Goalkeeper

A Swedish league match between Jönköpings Södra and Östersund was abandoned on Monday evening, after a masked pitch invader assaulted Östersund goalkeeper Aly Keita.

With 89 minutes on the clock and the score at 1-1, a man charged on to the pitch from behind the Östersund goal and began to chase the startled Keita. He managed to grab Keita around the throat, before the quick action of fellow players and the referee saw the pitch invader chased off.

The masked man was then tackled to the ground by a steward, before being surrounded by security men and Keita’s incensed teammates. He was forcibly led off the pitch to loud boos from the stands, before being handed over to police.

Though Keita stayed down for several minutes after the incident, he had recovered enough to speak to reporters after the match. He said that he had been struck in the temple, adding: “I am shocked and angry. It is awful that something like this could happen.”

Police have since confirmed that a 17-year-old man has been arrested. He told police that he had left a bomb in the stands, but the ground has now been declared safe after a thorough search.

Jonkoping police commander Peter Nordengard said: “He [the pitch invader] is under arrest. We have informed the prosecutor of the arrest and interviews will be conducted with him about the suspected breaches of the law.”

