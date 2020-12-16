Sweet Corn Tamales Recipe

Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Ingredients
8 dried corn husks
8 ears corn, shucked or 4 ½ cups corn kernels
½ cup|105 grams granulated sugar
8 tablespoons|115 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 large egg
2 cups|250 grams fine ground cornflour
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
crema, to serve
Directions
- In a large bowl, soak the cornhusks in warm water until soft, about 30 minutes.
- In the bowl of a food processor, purée the corn kernels until smooth.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl and using a hand mixer, beat the sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add the egg and beat until combined, then stir in the puréed corn, the cornflour, salt, and baking powder.
- Working with one corn husk at a time, place a heaping ½ cup|135 grams of the corn mixture in the middle of the corn husk, leaving a 2-inch border on either side. Fold over the sides and bottom of the corn husk to enclose the filling, taking care to ensure that the filling is fully covered by the husk. Repeat with remaining corn husks and filling.
- Bring 2-inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and add the tamales to the basket. Steam the tamales, covered, until firm, 15 to 20 minutes, adding additional water to the saucepan as needed. Transfer the tamales to a platter and serve warm with crema.
