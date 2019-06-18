VICE
Sweet Potato Chip Tortilla Recipe

Terra Chip Tortilla PHOTO CREDIT Peter Frank Edwards
Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

7 large eggs
kosher salt
1 (5-ounce) bag Terra Chips
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, or as needed
Maldon salt

Directions

  1. Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk until combined. Season lightly with kosher salt. Gently fold in all but 1 cup of the chips, mixing until well coated. Let stand for 5 minutes so that the chips rehydrate in the eggs.
  1. Heat the oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the egg mixture and shake the pan in a circular motion for 10 seconds to keep the mixture loose as the eggs start to coagulate. Then lower the heat and cook for 1 minute more, or until the egg on the bottom is set but the tortilla is still loose on top. (This will produce a loose tortilla—if you want a firmer tortilla, cook for another 30 seconds to a minute before flipping.)
  1. Place a plate over the pan, invert the pan, and shake the tortilla onto the plate. If the pan looks dry, add a bit more olive oil. Slide the tortilla back into the pan, uncooked side down, and cook for another minute, or until the bottom has fully set.
  1. Slide the tortilla onto a serving plate and garnish with a sprinkle of Maldon salt and the reserved chips.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook.

