Sweet Potato Chip Tortilla Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

7 large eggs

kosher salt

1 (5-ounce) bag Terra Chips

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, or as needed

Maldon salt

Directions

Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk until combined. Season lightly with kosher salt. Gently fold in all but 1 cup of the chips, mixing until well coated. Let stand for 5 minutes so that the chips rehydrate in the eggs.

Heat the oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the egg mixture and shake the pan in a circular motion for 10 seconds to keep the mixture loose as the eggs start to coagulate. Then lower the heat and cook for 1 minute more, or until the egg on the bottom is set but the tortilla is still loose on top. (This will produce a loose tortilla—if you want a firmer tortilla, cook for another 30 seconds to a minute before flipping.)

Place a plate over the pan, invert the pan, and shake the tortilla onto the plate. If the pan looks dry, add a bit more olive oil. Slide the tortilla back into the pan, uncooked side down, and cook for another minute, or until the bottom has fully set.

Slide the tortilla onto a serving plate and garnish with a sprinkle of Maldon salt and the reserved chips.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook.

