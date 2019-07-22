Sweet Potato Curry Donut Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the donut:

¾ cup|180 ml milk, heated to 115°F

2 tablespoons honey

1 (¼-ounce|7-gram) package active dry yeast

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

¾ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg, plus 2 large egg yolks

2 ½ cups|350 grams bread flour, plus more for dusting

canola oil, for frying

for the filling:

1 small sweet potato (about 8 ounces|225 grams), peeled and chopped into 1-inch pieces

1 cup|250 ml coconut milk

⅓ cup|115 grams honey

6 tablespoons|85 grams unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 ½ tablespoons cornstarch

for the glaze:

1 cup|160 grams light brown sugar

4 tablespoons|60 ml coconut milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup|65 grams confectioners’ sugar, sifted to remove lumps

to garnish:

¾ cup finely chopped roasted and salted peanuts

Directions

Make the dough: Combine the milk, honey, and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes. Add the butter, vanilla, baking powder, salt, and eggs and mix until combined. With the motor running, slowly add flour and beat until the dough is smooth. Transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead until elastic, then transfer to a large, lightly greased bowl and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Set in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 ½ hours. While dough is rising, make the filling. Place the sweet potato in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until knife-tender. Drain and put through a potato ricer into the saucepan. Add the coconut milk, honey, butter, curry paste, and salt, and whisk. Cook over medium until the mixture comes to a low simmer. Mix the cornstarch with 1 ½ tablespoons water and add it to the mixture. Cook, stirring, until thick, about 2 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl and cool. Transfer to a pastry bag and refrigerate until ready to use. Makes about 2 ⅔|631 ml cups. Once dough has doubled in size, on a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into a 14-inch circle, about ¼-inch thick. Using a 2 ½-inch ring cutter, cut dough into 18 rounds. Transfer rounds to parchment-lined baking sheets, at least 2-inches apart. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and set in a warm place until they double in size, about 30 minutes. Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Use scissors to cut the donuts out of the parchment paper, leaving at least 1” of paper around each donut. Working in batches, fry the donuts, parchment side-up, and quickly peel off and discard the paper with tongs. Cook, flipping once, until puffed and golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a baking sheet with a wire rack and cool completely. Fill the donuts: Use a skewer to poke a hole in 1 side of each donut, and wiggle it around inside to create a space for the filling. Working with 1 donut at a time, insert the pastry bag tip about ½-inch deep into the side of the donut and pipe 2 to 3 tablespoons of filling inside. Make the glaze: Pour the crushed peanuts into a shallow bowl. In a small saucepan over low heat, whisk the brown sugar, milk, and butter until the butter is melted and the mixture is smooth. Slowly add the confectioners’ sugar until fully incorporated. Pour into a medium bowl and dip each donut in the glaze. Dip into the bowl of crushed peanuts. Return donuts back to the wire rack to set before serving.

