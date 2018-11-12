Sweet Potato Wontons Recipe

Makes 24 wontons

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the filling:

2 sweet potatoes (about 13 ½ ounces|400 grams)

2 tablespoons sesame oil

3 spring onions, green ends reserved for garnish, finely chopped

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and minced

kosher salt, to taste

24 (1 pack) fresh egg wonton wrappers

toasted sesame seeds, to garnish

for the chili vinegar dressing:

¼ cup|60 ml chili oil (either home made or shop brought)

2 tablespoons|25 ml light soy sauce

1 ½ tablespoons black vinegar

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

2 teaspoons finely chopped ginger

2 teaspoons Turkish chili flakes

1 teaspoon golden syrup

1 teaspoon roasted and ground Sichuan pepper

1 spring onion, finely chopped

Directions

Make the filling: Heat the oven to 350°F|180°C. Bake the potatoes for 45 minutes, or until very soft. Cool slightly, then peel and mash onto a sheet tray. Lower the oven temperature to 300°F|150°C and bake an additional 15 minutes to dry them out further. Remove from the oven and cool, then transfer to a bowl with the sesame oil, spring onions, ginger, and salt. Make the dressing: Mix all the ingredients together and set aside. Fill the wontons: This can be done in a number of ways. Either in little money parcels or just folded over in triangles. There are a number of youtube tutorials online. Whichever way you choose, you should place about 1 tablespoons of filling on each wonton square, then fold it up into parcels. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and refrigerate until you’re ready to boil. These can also be frozen then transferred to freezer bags. Cook from frozen. To cook, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook fresh wontons for 2 minutes and frozen for about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl using a slotted spoon and toss with a ton of dressing. Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with the sliced spring onion and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.

