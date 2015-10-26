Sweet Samhain Buttermilk Bread Recipe

Serves 6 to 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients



4 mugs strong white flour

2 cups|500 ml buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 dessert spoons honey

3 dessert spoons golden syrup

2 handfuls mixed dried fruit

1 handful mixed citrus peels

3 pieces of stem ginger, roughly chopped (the kind you get in syrup)

chopped walnuts and rich brown sugar, for sprinkling

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 purple ribbon

1 red ribbon

Directions

Sieve the flour, salt, baking soda, fruit, ginger, and citrus peels in a large bowl and make a well in the centre. Shake the buttermilk carton and pour into a bowl, then add the honey and golden syrup. Stir the buttermilk mixture well and pour into the centre of the flour mixture, leaving a little for glazing. Mix with your hands until springy. Turn onto a floured board and pat with both hands into a round shape. Glaze the top with the buttermilk mixture and sprinkle with chopped nuts and sugar. Place on a greased baking tray and pop into a moderate oven for about 20-25 minutes. Keep a watchful eye on it. When ready your bread will change colour and sound hollow when you tap the bottom. When the bread has cooled but still a little warm wrap with greaseproof paper and tie your ribbons across the top in a bow. Best eaten warm, but it also reheats really well.

