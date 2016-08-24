Swipe Right With Kimchi Princi and @ilovebrucewillis in the Video For ‘Internet Friend’

Image: Danielle Karlikoff

“That moment when you realise you recognise each other from online and you’re not sure who will say it first…” so says Kimchi Princi when explaining her new video “Internet Friend”.

Following the success of her debut EP Just In My Room, Just On My Phone, the Sydney pop/rap princess has released a stylish new video where a dropped phone in a bathroom leads to friendship and fun times with @ilovebrucewillis, the internet identify of Kimchi’s school friend Amy.

Just as she did on previous videos for “Show Me”, “Luxe”, and “Shine 4 Me”, Kimchi has worked in close collaboration with her sister Danielle Karlikoff, who filmed, edited, and co-directd the new video.

Aimed to both satirise and celebrate the codes of internet culture, the video also explores space with the bathroom chosen as one of the last places that resists surveillance while paradoxically being the place we are constantly checking our own appearance (and taking the cheeky selfie)

Catch Kimchi Princi at these shows:

Aug 26 – Sydney at Volumes

Sep 2 – Sydney at Liquid Architecture

Sep 10 – Melbourne at Subclub

Sep 16 – Sydney at Newtown Social Club (Rainbow Chan album launch)

