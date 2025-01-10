Get a 100% Fresh Phone Battery in Two Seconds With This Magic Box

Fast chargers, faster chargers, battery banks, and battery cases. Smartphones are good at always needing a charge, constantly, constantly, constantly. And however quickly the charging goes, it never seems to go quickly enough.

What if I told you they invented a device that could top off the battery of your dead smartphone in two seconds. Two literal seconds. Would you call me a witch? Would you try to burn me or throw me in a river to see if I’d float? Would you really do that??

Well, you ungrateful bastard, here I bring you good news, all the way from exotic, faraway Las Vegas, and that’s how you treat me, huh? Article’s over. You can leave now.

Still here? Fine. I’ll spill all the details that we know, but only because it’s feeling kind of sci-fi, and I want to tell somebody.

black magic!

It is black, but we don’t know if it’s magic. I’ll say only that it’s unconfirmed. That’s how rumors get started, by the way. Not digging the classic black displayed at CES? You can order the Hub in white, too. Leave the Hub’s base a matching color or change it to a fake-wood-grain walnut or poplar.

The Hub contains five batteries, which are kept topped off at a full charge. Any phone that uses the Hub’s battery-swapping capabilities needs to be in a Link phone case, which contains the phone’s supplemental, rechargeable battery. When it’s dead or just depleted enough to make you anxious, you drop the phone, still inside the Link, into the Hub.

Boom, bam. The Hub swaps out the depleted battery and swaps in a new one in about two seconds. The depleted battery, now inside the Hub, begins to be recharged so that when it’s full, it can be swapped into another Link-user’s phone. You can buy a Link in black, white, tan, blue, forest green, or a sort of mauve that’s named burgundy for some reason.

all charged up

The Link phone cases will work with any Apple iPhone 14 or newer. That’s it… for now. There are drop-down selections for Samsung and Google, suggesting that it’ll become available for the Galaxy and Pixel at some point. All Swippitt will say is that it’ll “the expansion to Android devices will launch later in 2025.” So no luck yet on the pre-orders if you’re not down with the McIntosh.

There’s an app for iOS and Android that’ll give you up-to-date data on the Hub’s battery life, “management” of the Hub and “family safety”—whatever that specifically means, we don’t know yet—location sharing (although many smartphones have this already), and insights into your charging and usage routines.

Currently, the Swippitt is estimated to begin shipping out in June. You need a Hub and a Link, which run $450 and $120, respectively. Because it’s CES and that’s where it was announced, Swippitt is offering 30% off your whole pre-order during the month of January. And if you jump on it by January 17, you can knock off another $100.

We foresee these catching on in workplaces. Although we also foresee a cottage industry of stickers for it that read, “No, this isn’t a hypodermic disposal bin. Please don’t throw your needles in it.”