Switch 2 Game Key Card Prices Are Dropping in the UK – Is It Because Players Are Boycotting Them?

Switch 2 Game Key Cards are so unpopular in the United Kingdom that retailers such as Amazon could be dropping their prices in response. But is it really due to players boycotting the Nintendo Switch 2 physical editions?

Players Really Hate Switch 2 Game Key Cards

Screenshot: Reddit

It’s no secret that many players do not like Switch 2 Game Key Cards. And I get it. They basically feature all the inconveniences of digital without any of the benefits of physical. GKCs really only exist to give publishers a cheap option to sell games physically in stores without actually selling a physical version of the game. So, it makes sense why many game collectors hate them.

However, Nintendo Switch 2 Game Key Cards have become so disliked in the UK that Amazon has been slashing their prices a significant amount. For instance, Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition usually retails for £41.61 (or $55), but it’s now being discounted by 33%, bringing the price down to £27.72 / $37.32. Over on the game’s store page, the Game Key Card version of Street Fighter 6 is also getting slammed with negative reviews. Many users are not happy that they bought a physical copy of the game, only to have to download a 60 GB+ digital file anyway.

Screenshot: Amazon UK

Now, it should be pointed out Amazon has not confirmed that prices are being dropped due to poor sales. It’s also speculation that it’s the result of a boycott from consumers. Over on the NintendoSwitch subreddit, the community believes it’s due to an organized effort from players to not purchase GKCs. And in all fairness, it’s true that prices of Switch 2 Game Key Cards have slowly been dropping week after week in the UK. It’s also not uncommon for Amazon to discount items that aren’t selling well. Regardless, it’s clear that a lot of Nintendo fans do not like the faux physical digital carts.

Nintendo Seems Aware of GKC Backlash

Screenshot: Reddit

Interestingly, it was recently revealed that Nintendo sent out a questionnaire to Japanese consumers about Game Key Cards. Specifically, the company asked players to give their honest feedback about the physical format. The survey encouraged participants to share opinions, including customer dissatisfaction with the product. So, it appears that Nintendo is at least somewhat aware of the format’s unpopularity.

The general criticism Game Key Cards get is that they aren’t really physical editions of games. Instead of getting a functional cart that works outside the box, players have to download the full game from the eShop. Even worse, the physical cart must still be inserted into your console at all times to play the digital download. Basically, it’s a worse version of digital.

As someone who has gone completely digital with games since PS4, this doesn’t directly impact me. However, even I can’t help but feel the product is a bit silly? The only explanation I’ve read that makes sense is that this product was made to save publishers money. But you can’t be exactly surprised when consumers don’t buy a product that isn’t made for them.